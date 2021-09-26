CVB Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

