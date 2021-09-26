CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

CuriosityStream Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.