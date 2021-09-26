Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $227.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.79. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

