CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,689.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $634,291.79 and $1,689.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00056787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00130606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00043995 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

