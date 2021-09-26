Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $104.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.