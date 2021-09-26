Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

