Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,221 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,621,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,888,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.40 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.