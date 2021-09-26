Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

