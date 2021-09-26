Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

