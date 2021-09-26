Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $345,361,000 after purchasing an additional 104,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,191 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $329,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,190 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,211 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $290,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

