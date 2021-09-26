Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 9,150 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

