Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GEL opened at $8.73 on Friday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.73.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

