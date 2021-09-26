Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

