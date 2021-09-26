Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.46 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $137.54 or 0.00326637 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $84.77 million and $4.46 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00056935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00042608 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

