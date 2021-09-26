Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Cowen worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COWN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

