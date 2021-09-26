Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells $139,992.07 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.17, for a total transaction of $139,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,537 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $378,117.37.

Shares of COUP opened at $248.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.19. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coupa Software by 70.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

