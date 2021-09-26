Contrasting Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celerity Solutions has a beta of -3.27, meaning that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Celerity Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software 19.45% 17.92% 9.66% Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Take-Two Interactive Software and Celerity Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 6 17 0 2.74 Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus price target of $210.18, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Celerity Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Celerity Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.37 billion 5.09 $588.89 million $6.29 23.43 Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Celerity Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Celerity Solutions on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Celerity Solutions Company Profile

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

