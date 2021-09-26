Constitution Capital LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. General Motors comprises approximately 1.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

Shares of GM opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

