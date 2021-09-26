Constitution Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.49 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

