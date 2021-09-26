Constitution Capital LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.99.

AEP stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

