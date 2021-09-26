Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 27,834 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

