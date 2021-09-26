Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Huazhu Group worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,250,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,894,000 after purchasing an additional 532,396 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 217.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

