Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

