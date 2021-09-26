Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,679 shares of company stock valued at $117,525,011. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $149.14 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

