Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,777 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.