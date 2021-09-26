Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 20,584 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total transaction of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,880 shares of company stock worth $82,218,335. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $360.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.14 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

