Comparing Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.22 $5.47 billion $0.26 11.15 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Pioneer Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company Pioneer Bank. The Pioneer Bank engages in the general commercial banking business. It offers banking and related financial services focuses primarily towards serving individual consumers, small to medium size commercial business, and the professional community. The company also accepts deposits, makes consumer and commercial loans. Pioneer Bankshares was founded on November 4, 1983 and is headquartered in Stanley, VA.

