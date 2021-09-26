Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,091 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $18,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $423.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.69. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $293.91 and a 52-week high of $432.64.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

