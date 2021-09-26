Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 240.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JKE stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.06. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

