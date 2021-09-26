Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.