Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $21,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

