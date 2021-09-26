Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.93 Million Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $472.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.39 and a fifty-two week high of $478.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $1.157 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

