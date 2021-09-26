Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,341,000 after purchasing an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $58,980,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.