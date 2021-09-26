Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NET has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NET opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.68 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,790 shares of company stock valued at $92,684,534 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $64,481,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

