ClinTex CTi (CTI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $133,652.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $133,652.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00130728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043365 BTC.

ClinTex CTi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

