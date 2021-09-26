Clarus Group Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.