Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $622.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

