Citigroup Increases Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target to $14.00

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $530.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

