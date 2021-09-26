Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $102.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

