Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 38,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 271,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

