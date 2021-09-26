Citigroup Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.