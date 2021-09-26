Citigroup Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.17 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

