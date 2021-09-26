Citigroup Inc. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alkermes by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 911,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,845,000 after purchasing an additional 838,832 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.