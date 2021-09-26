CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515,255 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.0% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $722,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,379,000 after buying an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 288,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,766. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.95.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

