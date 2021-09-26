CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.79% of Franco-Nevada worth $220,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after purchasing an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 111,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $131.49. 915,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,049. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

