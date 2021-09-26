CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $54.34 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $54,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 858,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,979 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 284,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,089,000 after acquiring an additional 84,447 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

NYSE PG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

