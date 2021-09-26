CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $149,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

NKE traded down $9.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.59. 26,900,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,595. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

