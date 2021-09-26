CIBC Cuts HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$5.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.99.

HEXO opened at $1.91 on Thursday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $291.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

