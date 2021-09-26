Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 8,225,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,486,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.