Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $68,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.22 per share, with a total value of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 over the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.